Washington Town Council prepares for new post office

After months of discussion and work, the Washington Town Council voted unanimously at its regular monthly meeting Monday night to amend the town’s zoning ordinance in an action meant to allow the post office to remain within the town.

The amended ordinance specifically allows a post office facility to be constructed at the town-owned property on the corner of Warren Avenue and Leggett Lane.

“I feel very confident for the post office to stay in the town of Washington,” said Mayor Fred Catlin. “From what I gather, it has been a done deal, but we just need to get the official signatures on pieces of paper. I hope I’m not cursing things by saying that, but I believe that is where we are, it just needs to get off peoples desks . . .”

Catlin also said a report from a structural engineer has deemed the site’s current small wooden historic structure as unsafe, and unsafe to be moved as well. Catlin said town resident Allan Comp, in an email, suggested that the town recognize the building’s history in some way, by salvaging some of its timbers, perhaps to use on the side of a new post office facility.

With the high probability of a new post office on the edge of town, Catlin also said it has been suggested that the town become more walkable. Catlin plans to hold a coffee with the mayor session June 1, when citizens are invited to brainstorm ideas about that; maps will be available for attendees to draw on for such walkways.

The council also heard a report on new streetlamps, in which older-style bulbs can be replaced by energy-efficient LED bulbs. There are three examples on Porter Street between Gay Street and Main Street, on which the town is seeking feedback.

The council also held a public hearing on the town’s 2019-2020 budget, at which no one rose to comment. The budget will likely be approved at the council’s next regular meeting June 10.

