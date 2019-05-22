Courthouse Row for May 23

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 9-17
Hampton
Kimberly Love to Randi Eitzman and Natasha Eitzman, 15.585 acres, $455,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29-70A
June Dickerson Geoffray to David Bryant Richards and Leonard Anthony Foglia, parcel of land, $145,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-2-1A
David Bryant Richards and Leonard Anthony Foglia to David Bryant Richards and Leonard Anthony Foglia, 17.40708 acres, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 19-12-1
Piedmont
James J. Wayland, Jr., Edward D. Wayland and Rebecca C. Wayland also known as Rebecca Cathryn Brown to Vanessa Yvette Dunn, 2 parcels, $189,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-14
Stonewall
Scott S. Seccomb, Tracey S. Weir to Michel T. Atkins and Holly L. Meade, husband and wife, parcel of land, $165,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 51-40F
Town of Washington-Hampton
Mp 30-11 LLC to Charles T. Akre and Deanna S. Akre, husband and wife, 41.5781 acres, deed of gift, tax map 20A-1-59
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Lauren McGill, Flint Hill, generator, $10,500
Tommy and Peggy Faharney, Amissville, dwelling, $469,000
John Tschirky, Sperryville, remodel, $20,000
Kathy and Lawrence Nolan, Castleton, enclosed carport, $8918
Medge Carter, Amissville, renewal, no cost
