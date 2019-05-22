Meetings and Notices for May 23

Foster Parent Training (PRIDE) will be offered June 5, 12, 19, 26, and July 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at RappU in Sperryville. Open enrollment is available on RappU’s website or you can contact Rappahannock DSS to enroll. The course is free of charge, dinner will be provided, as well as childcare with notice. Please direct all questions or inquiries to Hazel Swindler at 540-675-4847.

The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is currently seeking Contestants: Queen (ages 14-20), Junior Miss (ages 8-13) , and Little Miss (ages 3-7) for our carnival to be held June 26-29. For tickets and information contact Sandi 540-937-4218. Parade will be Thursday June 27. Entries contact J.B. 540-937-4218.

Memorial Day closings: All Rappahannock County government offices will be closed Monday (May 27), reopening Tuesday, May 28. Also closed Monday and re-opening Tuesday are Atlantic Union Bank, BB&T and the Rappahannock News. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Memorial Day.

The Planning Commission meeting on Monday, May 27, Memorial Day, has been cancelled.

Town of Washington residents and others are invited to Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday, June 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall. There will be a charette this week on proposed hiking paths and walkways to connect the town as well as an opportunity to discuss ways to make Washington more “walkable”.

Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority board (RCRFA) meets every second Thursday of the month at the Library at 5:30 p.m. The next meeting will be June 13. The public is invited.

The Rappahannock Extension Office invites all to attend a series of in-orchard meetings scheduled for June and July. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The meeting will adjourn at 2 p.m. For more information call 540-675-3616. Orchard schedule: June 12, F. T. Valley Orchard, Alan Clark, 403 F. T. VAlley Road, Sperryville, July 24, Graves’ Mountain Farm, Jimmy Graves, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria.

All children who will be five years old by Sept. 30, 2019, may enter Kindergarten this August. Formal registration for new Kindergartners will be held at Rappahannock County Elementary School on April 10-12. Hours are 8:40 a.m.-11:40 a.m. and 1 p.m.-2:40 p.m. by appointment only. Please contact Christy Taylor at 540-227-0200 to schedule an appointment.

Lucy Russo will be facilitating a monthly meeting of writers who want to learn about new publishing information. The group will also share helpful information about resources or social media sites, offer editing tips, list resources to check out and places to post their works. All meetings are in the conference room at the Culpeper County Library. The evening meetings are the second Monday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. and the morning meetings are on the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to attend. For more information call 540-547-4333 or visit www.windmorefoundation.org.

Women in Worship (WIW) Ministries is pleased to announce the 2019 “EXCEL” Honors are open for nominations. After the Nominations process is completed and the 2019 Honorees have been named, an Honors Luncheon will be held on Oct. 26, at the Daniel Center, Culpeper. Nominations are open through June 1, 2019. Tickets for the luncheon are available by mail to: WIW Ministries, 11801 Gardenia Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 and online at the website later this spring. Adult tickets are $45/person and $25/school age students (college included w/ID).

Amissville Community Prayer at Paynes Auction Gallery, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville, on the first Tuesday of each month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Calling all Christians to a time of prayer for our families, neighbors, volunteers, churches, troubles, government, soldiers, and enemies. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Fauquier Hospital will host a support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.