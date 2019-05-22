The Rapp for May 23

Happy 50th!

Saturday is a big day for the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad — and the community it serves — as the women and men who volunteer their time and efforts to keep us healthy and safe celebrate SVRS’s 50th Anniversary.

There will be an open house at the station on Main Street in Sperryville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with hamburgers, hot dogs, beans, drinks and cake served to all visitors. Please stop by and extend a hearty thank you to all the current — and former — volunteers who will be on hand for the observance.

While you’re there, check out the slideshow of SVRS photos from the past.

Atlantic Union

Union Bank & Trust on Route 211 in Rappahannock County has changed its name to Atlantic Union Bank, creating a unified regional bank across a wide-reaching mid-Atlantic footprint.

“Sign has been updated,” confirms Atlantic Union Bank Vice President Jason Brady, whose office is in the Rappahannock County branch.

“Not only does this successful integration result in a unified bank presence across the mid-Atlantic region, but also helps us build on our commitment to provide the conveniences, services and products that are most important to our customers,” says John C. Asbury, president and CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

In addition, Union Bankshares Corporation, the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank, changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and its NASDAQ ticker symbol from UBSH to AUB.

Additionally, Atlantic Union Bank is unifying and expanding its wealth management division. Atlantic Union Bank’s wealth management, brokerage, and former Middleburg Trust Company businesses are now operating under the Middleburg Financial brand, with products and services delivered to customers by Atlantic Union Bank and certain non-bank affiliates. The Middleburg Financial brand will retain the iconic Middleburg fox logo.

Flood relief

The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds Rappahannock County small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations that June 17 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans as a result of the excessive rain, flash flooding and flooding that struck the county from May 16 through June 30, 2018.

All told, the SBA’s disaster declaration includes 16 counties hit by flooding, including locally Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Page.

Under the declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the disaster. The loans are for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.61 percent for eligible small businesses and 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations, and terms up to 30 years.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. For more information call 800-659-2955 email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

Raven and Wolf

Meditative, transcendent and introspective. Raven and Wolf of Syria give new meaning to ruminating sound. They use melodic layers of violin and guitar to paint lyrical images. Their music is ephemeral and based in improvisation. Sampling sounds from nature and the elements that both inspire and frame their audio poetry.

Hear them this week interviewed by Kiaya Abernathy over rappahannockradio.com

LFCC’s new home

Ground was ceremoniously broken last Thursday for Lord Fairfax Community College’s first permanent home in Page County. While the current Luray-Page County Center (LPCC) has been operating out of a former Wrangler jeans plant in Luray since 2006, it is in leased space that recently sold at auction.

“While we’re extremely grateful to all of you who helped create the Lord Fairfax Luray-Page County Center, the building simply wasn’t designed for instruction,” LFCC President Kim Blosser told a crowd of state and local officials, donors, LFCC employees and staff during the groundbreaking ceremony.

In addition to the issues common to older facilities — leaking roofs, frequent power outages, and a lack of parking — there is no space for trades instruction at the current facility, which LFCC will continue to lease until the new center opens in time for fall 2020 classes.

In late 2016, the Jenkins family — Russell and Elta Rae, and their son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Karen — approached the college with an offer to donate about 6 acres of land situated behind the Wal-mart in Luray. Consultants hired by the college determined about $1.5-$1.7 million could likely be raised for a new LPCC.

The project has been met with enthusiasm by the community, and already, nearly $2.65 million has been pledged or donated. The Jenkins family were able to add two more acres to the donation, as well as significant site work and a financial contribution.

As a result, construction on the 12,000-square-foot center, which will be called the Russell A. and Rodney A. Jenkins Hall, can begin. In addition to classrooms, it will house a pair of trades labs, student commons areas and an outdoor space with breathtaking mountain views.