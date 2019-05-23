Meet Penny, your new best friend!

I was wandering around the countryside as a stray when I was found and brought to RAWL. RAWL is a great deal but I’d like to move on to my new home. I’m a 1-year-old female Australian-type mix and weigh 40 pounds.

The staff here calls me a “sweet girl” and I consider myself a lap dog. Having said that I am also energetic and need an owner who can keep up. I love other dogs. Cats — still to be determined. I went to RAWL’s vet several days ago so I’m ready to go!

— This past week, four of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.