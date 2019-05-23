Whiteoak, Old Rag holiday parking

For those planning on hiking this busy upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, a reminder that parking at the Whiteoak boundary trailhead is very limited.

The upper lot is closed because the bridge has flood damage, thus Shenandoah National Park rangers are asking people to plan accordingly, as visitors might not find a parking space this holiday weekend.

Whiteoak Canyon and Old Rag can be accessed from the Park’s boundary off Route 600. At each of these boundary trail accesses there are Shenandoah National Park-managed parking lots (for about 90 vehicles at Whiteoak and about 265 at Old Rag).

Parking in both lots is free, however visitors are required to purchase an entrance permit.

Landowners with property adjacent to the Park, at the same time, are charging a fee for parking on their property near both of these areas.

“Paying a private citizen to park does not affect the entrance fee,” says rangers. “Be sure to check the Shenandoah lot for availability before paying to park.”