Honoring those who sacrificed

It was a dozen years ago, Memorial Day 2007, that local VFW Post 1150 dedicated the Veterans Memorial at Sperryville Cemetery before a gathering of over 100, including many veterans. “It was a grand but somber dedication with speakers, color guard and a solitary bugler playing taps honoring our service veterans present at the ceremony and those buried in the cemetery.

The Sperryville VFW Post is no longer, closed by declining membership,” notes Ray Boc, who took the 2007 photo below. Through the years, the Swindler family, led by Phyllis seen here this week, has continued with others to maintain the monument. Before every Memorial Day the family has placed a wreath and flags at the foot of the memorial. Take a few minutes to visit the Veterans Memorial this weekend and honor those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.