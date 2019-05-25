31 Rapp graduates of LFCC

I was very happy to see the Rappahannock News coverage of Lord Fairfax Community College’s 48th Commencement last week. But I have a small correction to offer.

Upon further examination, we find that there were actually 31 Rappahannock residents who received a credential from LFCC (certification or academic degree). I find it heart-warming that so many people are taking advantage of the wide variety of LFCC programs to advance their careers, enhance their skills, or pursue academics.

I also think the hard work and accomplishment of these good Rappahannock citizens merits getting their name in the paper.

Congratulations to: Carter Boldridge, Emily Bowlin, Joseph Butikofer, Cierra Chambers, Alexander Csontos, Elizabeth Delmare, Andre Fletcher, Paul Furman, Ryan Garvin, Natalie Heiser, Savannah Hensley, David Ingram, Kevin Jones, Bryce Jones, Sharon Lucas, Jenna Lutero, Allison Magee, Dillon McLaughlin, Alexander McSweeney, Arthur Mellon, Kelsey Okland, Alyssa Rodgers, James Ruth, Patricia Shak, Katherine Sharp, Meagan Smith, Kristen Uhl, Rachel Uhl, Alicia Whorton, Hailey Whorton, and Benjamin Willson.

Mike Wenger

LFCC College Board

Flint Hill