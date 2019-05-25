In the last month, our community has come together in meaningful ways, showing an enormous potential to give and invest in causes near to our hearts.

On Saturday, April 6, over 500 volunteers gathered for the third annual Let’s Volunteer Day, giving their time to support more than 40 nonprofit projects across Rappahannock, Fauquier, and Culpeper Counties.

More recently, on May 7, donors raised close to $900,000 for 178 local organizations through the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s annual Give Local Piedmont campaign. That included $32,625 from our High School Giving program, where the PATH Foundation offers each high school senior the chance to select a nonprofit to receive $25 participating in Give Local Piedmont.

From building emergency relief kits or planting a community garden, to donating money in support of local nonprofit organizations, our community continually shows its willingness to support important causes and meet important needs.

We hope this great momentum can keep growing. There are more than 140 organizations registered on our online Volunteer Hub, www.letsvolunteer.org. Visit the site to learn about many ways to get — or stay — involved. Taking an active interest in our community leads to real and lasting impacts.

Christy Connolly

PATH Foundation President and CEO