Sounds of Schubert

During the early 19th century, Austrian composer and violinist Franz Schubert enjoyed performing at house parties before small groups of people. That tradition is being carried on today in Rappahannock County, where on Sunday afternoon Harris Hollow residents Bill and Sarah Walton for the second year hosted the Madison Chamber Players and guest musicians.

Including Daniel Pierson on violin, pianist John Sutherland Earle, Daphine Henderson on bass, cellist Richard Skarnes, and Al Regnery of Washington playing viola. Guests listened to selections from among the four violin sonatas composed by Schubert in 1816 and 1817. His two pieces for violin and piano followed in 1826 and 1827.