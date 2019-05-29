Can you hear me now? Sprint disruptions fixed

Sprint wireless users who experienced difficulties with reception in parts of Rappahannock County in recent weeks should now be in the clear.

Problems with Sprint, which included numerous “dropped calls,” were brought to the attention of county leaders during the May 21 Public Safety Committee Meeting and have since “been addressed,” according to Lauren May of the county administrator’s office.

Among those impacted by Sprint service disruptions was Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

May credited a network operations vice president of Shentel, which serves Rappahannock and much of the mid-Atlantic region as a primary Sprint affiliate, for personally intervening in the county’s service issues, which it turned out originated in its various cell towers.

In layman’s terms, May explained that Shentel had previously adjusted various transmission “configurations” believing it might help “improve” the provider’s service to the county, when it fact it did the opposite.

She said Shentel has since “tweaked the system” to the extent that the original problems appear to be “resolved.”

Just to be certain, a Shentel engineer has been visiting various locations in the county in consultation with Rappahannock Emergency Services/Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Williams to test reception levels.

Shentel in early 2018 signed an expansion agreement and amended its affiliate agreement with Sprint to expand its affiliate service territory, including in central and southwest Virginia.