Courthouse Row for May 30

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 18-22

Culpeper and Rappahannock County

Stefanie E. Moyer to Stefanie E. Moyer, trustee of the Stefanie E. Moyer Revocable Trust, parcel of land, deed gift, general warranty, tax map 43-44B

Wakefield

William Construction Inc. to Shelly Williams Dietzler, lot 19, block 3, section E, plat 5 BRME, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-19

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

J B and Sandra Carter, Amissville, renewal no cost

John Genho, Woodville, finish existing second floor, $11,000

Ainur Bekturganova, Sperryville, dwelling, $200,000

Tom Breeden, Boston, generator, $3,000