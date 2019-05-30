Courthouse Row for May 30

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 18-22
Culpeper and Rappahannock County
Stefanie E. Moyer to Stefanie E. Moyer, trustee of the Stefanie E. Moyer Revocable Trust, parcel of land, deed gift, general warranty, tax map 43-44B
Wakefield
William Construction Inc. to Shelly Williams Dietzler, lot 19, block 3, section E, plat 5 BRME, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 1C-1-3-19
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
J B and Sandra Carter, Amissville, renewal no cost
John Genho, Woodville, finish existing second floor, $11,000
Ainur Bekturganova, Sperryville, dwelling, $200,000
Tom Breeden, Boston, generator, $3,000
