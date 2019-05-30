Down Memory Lane for May 30

April 3, 1980

Theodore and Margaret Barron love their store. Their little neighborhood grocery in Viewtown is more than just a business. It’s a way of life, family history and a mirror of the past. Their pride and affection glows along with the shining floors and walls of the old frame building. The Viewtown store is spotless with the kind of clean that marks a labor of love.

Barrons have been Viewtown storekeepers since 1919, when Theodore’s father bought the business from H.W. Spilman. As a youngster, he worked for his dad. “But I didn’t get any salary,” Theodore recalled. It wasn’t until after he married Margaret that his father paid him a salary — a monthly check of $35, according to Theodore.

After his father died in 1939, Theodore’s wife Margaret took over the shop while her husband divided his time between the store and his Barron’s Tire business in Culpeper. When Theodore sold Barron’s Tires in 1954, he settled in to spend his days as a country storekeeper.

Newest members of Rappahannock National Bank’s board of directors are James W. Fletcher Jr., Sperryville attorney, and J. Newbill Miller, farmer, realtor and mayor of the town of Washington.

Nov. 28, 1985

Washington’s Architectural Review board (ARB), established by the Town Council last August, held its first public meeting on Nov. 21. Board members Carol Miller, Evelyn Willis and Jim Thomasson met to review plans submitted by the Krebser and Martin Partnership for their proposed office building to be built in Washington.

Attorney Frank Reynolds sat in an advisory capacity.

The ARB was established as a part of the historic district ordinance passed by Town Council on Aug. 14. The ordinance was passed to protect the style and historic character of Washington.

The ground was still damp from the hard November frost as the Rappahannock Hunt got underway for another hunt this weekend. This time the site was John Lyle’s farm near Washington where fox hunters gathered in preparation for a day of chase in the Virginia countryside. Nearby a group of baying foxhounds huddled eagerly in the rear of the Oliver Brown’s truck. Mr. Brown is Huntsman of the Rappahannock Hunt.

The Rappahannock Association for the Arts and Community (RAAC) has announced that Anne Stephens will replace Laurie Marshall as its executive director.

“I think RAAC is very fortunate to find somebody with the breadth of experience and intelligence that Anne brings to the job,” said Laurie, who is leaving to have her second child in January. “We are lucky to have found someone that has done so many things, understands a volunteer organization of this type and has such a passion for the arts. It’s a big animal.”

Anne comes to RAAC with a particularly strong background in the vocal arts. For the past two years she worked in Washington, D.C., with Opera America, as secretary to the executive director and to the directors of education, media and marketing.

May 3, 1995

Hackley’s Store in Amissville billed itself as “the country store for the ’90s, from feed to fax.”

It’s true. The store is much more than just a place to pick up groceries. Besides groceries, owners Jan and Ron Makela offer Purina feeds, UPS shipping services, work pants, flannel shirts, womens’ denim jumpers, boots, straw hats and much more. The store was built in 1934 by Graham Hackley and was taken over by his daughter Jan and her husband just four years ago. The original store was actually built on the corner across from the present store in 1908. Then that one burned down, the new one was built on its present site.

Upon graduation from high school, Jan left Rappahannock and moved to Virginia Beach. She met her husband Ron there, and they moved back to Amissville four years ago to take over the store. She said that when she left Rappahannock, there was no arts community, no restaurants, tourism or four-lane highway through Amissville.

Officers of the Rappahannock National Bank are considering moving out of Washington. Chief Executive Officer John Conry said no decision has been made on a site, but the bank is exploring options for another location. He said sometime in the future the bank may want to add a drive-in window or cash machine, and the old building they are currently in is not conducive to such alterations.