Fire and rescue calls for May 30

Tuesday, May 21
11:23 a.m.— Scrabble Road, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 5 and 7
11:43 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1
12:04 p.m. — Bell Lane, Amissville, diabetic emergency, companies 3 and 5
Wednesday, May 22
2:23 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
4:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, smoke in area, company 3
5:32 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, wires down, company 2
Thursday, May 23
2:56 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, wires down, companies, 1, 3 and 4
3:23 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, chest pain, company 1
8:44 p.m. — Thoroughbred Lane, Huntly, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9
11:15 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 5
Friday, May 24
9:12 a.m. — Strother Lane, Washington, wires down, company 1
11:11 a.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, injury, companies 5 and 7
12:21 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
5:03 p.m. — Jenkins Lane, Sperryville, 911 hang up, companies 2 and 7
6:28 p.m. — Ashby Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Saturday, May 25
12:37 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1
11:05 a.m. — Juba Mountain Lane, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
2:52 p.m.— Lee Highway, Amissville, injury, company 3
5:04 p.m. — Hittle Mill Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
5:36 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, public service, company 9
7:21 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1
Sunday, May 26
6:29 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7
8:24 a.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, general illness, company 1
Monday, May 27
6.00 a.m. — Wolf Den Lane, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3
7:15 a.m. — Mahoney Lane, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, company 9
5:05 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, public service, company 9
6:28 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, general illness, company 5
10:17 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, company 1
Tuesday, May 28
12:42 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, diabetic emergency, company 9
6:39 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, companies 1, 5 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
