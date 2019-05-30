Fire and rescue calls for May 30

By Jan Clatterbuck May 30, 2019

Tuesday, May 21

11:23 a.m.— Scrabble Road, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 5 and 7

11:43 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1

12:04 p.m. — Bell Lane, Amissville, diabetic emergency, companies 3 and 5

Wednesday, May 22

2:23 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

4:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, smoke in area, company 3

5:32 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, wires down, company 2

Thursday, May 23

2:56 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, wires down, companies, 1, 3 and 4

3:23 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, chest pain, company 1

8:44 p.m. — Thoroughbred Lane, Huntly, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9

11:15 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 5

Friday, May 24

9:12 a.m. — Strother Lane, Washington, wires down, company 1

11:11 a.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, injury, companies 5 and 7

12:21 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

5:03 p.m. — Jenkins Lane, Sperryville, 911 hang up, companies 2 and 7

6:28 p.m. — Ashby Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

Saturday, May 25

12:37 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1

11:05 a.m. — Juba Mountain Lane, Sperryville, general illness, company 7

2:52 p.m.— Lee Highway, Amissville, injury, company 3

5:04 p.m. — Hittle Mill Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9

5:36 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, public service, company 9

7:21 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1

Sunday, May 26

6:29 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7

8:24 a.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, general illness, company 1

Monday, May 27

6.00 a.m. — Wolf Den Lane, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3

7:15 a.m. — Mahoney Lane, Chester Gap, difficulty breathing, company 9

5:05 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, public service, company 9

6:28 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, general illness, company 5

10:17 p.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, company 1

Tuesday, May 28

12:42 a.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, diabetic emergency, company 9

6:39 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, general illness, companies 1, 5 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

