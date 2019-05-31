School news for May 30

Wakefield County Day seniors — next steps

Graduation is still weeks away, but Wakefield seniors are already engaging in their futures. With AP exams finished, senior theses presented, and projects completed, the final weeks of a WCDS student’s career are spent immersed in an internship designed to help aim each student as they take their next steps.

With the World’s Fair happening in Dubai in 2020, three of our seniors worked with Pavilion 2020, the US’s Pavilion, titled “What Moves You.” It features highlights of American culture, leading technological revolutions, and will showcase the innovation, creativity and diversity that define the United States.

WCDS seniors added their mark. “An eye-opening experience,” admits Rachel Cieplak, UConn ‘23, “seeing the complexities of international relations at work.”

A love of the environment and an interest in wildlife preservation led two of our seniors to the enigmatic Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute for the week. “Understanding the differing ecological management styles and working with other interns from Ireland and India have made me extremely enthusiastic to start college in the fall,” says Jill Chiu, UC Davis ’23.

Closer to home, a pair of budding artists help beautify the campus with a mural featuring our beloved mascot, Leonidas. “Leaving my mark on the school, especially for the youngest students to enjoy every day, is extremely satisfying,” says Maggie Hou, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University ’23.

And exploring fields they have already decided to study at university, other seniors worked with physicians in physical therapy and art therapy, and with IT personnel on artificial intelligence and data collection. “Learning from Google analytics and being able to predict trends to reduce bounce rates to our website are quite useful,” says Kevin He, Villanova ’23.

— Suzanne Zylonis

RCPS Spring Sports Awards

Rappahannock County Public Schools’ Spring Sports and End of Year Awards Ceremony was held in recent days. While all coaches acknowledged the hard work and dedication of each of the athletes, the following students were recognized during the awards ceremony:

Varsity Softball —Mirandah Jenkins (MVP), Abby McClary (MVP), and Taylor Settle (Coaches Award)

JV Softball — Heather Williams (MVP), Emma Jenkins (Coaches Award), and Krystonna Tuel (Coaches Award)

JP Softball — Claire Keyser (MVP) and Dakota Stringfellow (Defensive Player of the Year)

Varsity Baseball — Brett Midkiff (MVP) and Grant Lillard (MVP)

JP Baseball — Sam Vandrey (MVP) and Luke Martz (Coaches Award)

Varsity Girls Soccer — Sarah East (Coaches Award) and Savannah Hensley (Coaches Award)

JV Girls Soccer — Olivia Gibson (MVP) and Ava Genho (Coaches Award)

Varsity Boys Soccer — Michael Reid (Coaches Award) and Matthew Paratore (Coaches Award)

Varsity Track — Belle PerDieu (Coaches Award), Rachel Weghorst (Coaches Award), and Bryce Jones (Coaches Award)

JP Track — Ryan Campbell (Coaches Award) and McKenna Torosian (Coaches Award)

Following the spring sports awards, the 2018-2019 awards were presented. Join us in congratulating the following recipients:

Male Athlete of the Year — Richard Lillard

Female Athlete of the Year — Olivia Atkins

Neil Burke Award — Michael Reid

Impact Coach of the Year Award — Jeff Atkins

Unsung Hero Award — Camron Wayland

Sportsmanship Award — Sarah East

Rapp News Scholar Athlete of the Year — Bryce Jones

Congratulations to the RCPS spring athletes who have earned postseason recognition. The following athletes were recognized at the Bull Run All-District level:

Baseball — Brett Midkiff (1st Team Pitcher) and Grant Lillard (2nd Team at Large)

Softball — Abby McClary (1st Team Pitcher), Taylor Settle (2nd Team – INF), and Mirandah Jenkins (2nd Team – Catcher)

Girls Soccer — Sarah East (1st Team- Midfield)

The following athletes were recognized at the Regional level:

Track and Field — Rachel Weghorst (1st in 1600 meter and 1st in 3200 meter), Bryce Jones (2nd in Discus), Belle PerDieu (2nd in 100 meter and 2nd in Long Jump), Hailey Whorton (3rd in Discus and 4th in Shot Put), and Abby Mason (4th in the 100 meter hurdles and 4th in 300 meter hurdles), and 4×100 team: Belle PerDieu, Abby Mason, Hailey Whorton, and Madison Brantley (2nd in 4×100 meter relay). The track and athletes will be competing in States on May 31st and June 1st.

— Holly Jenkins