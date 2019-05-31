Washington column for May 30

Past and present historic Port Royal

I hope that everyone had a great Memorial Day weekend. The weather was great, and it was nice to be off from work, to relax and enjoy time with family and friends.

Rappahannock County is rightly proud to lie at the headwaters of the river that bears its name. Unfortunately, this recognition may occasionally cause us to overlook the many interesting towns, geology, and other landmarks located downstream. One such fascinating locale is the village of (Historic) Port Royal that lies some 20 miles beyond Fredericksburg on the south bank of the Rappahannock.

Much of the country’s history is intertwined with Port Royal, due in no small part to the town’s strategic location at a wide navigable section of the river. Native Americans and early European settlers took advantage of the site as a port.

Kerri Holland, a professional archaeologist and secretary of HPR, will speak about the long history of the town and its surroundings and their vital and vigorous roles for the present and future on June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Washington Town Hall, 485 Gay Street. Perhaps her comments will encourage hopping in your canoe and floating on down the river to check out this historic gem. For further info: rapphistsoc@comcast.net or call 540-675-1163.

Class alumni

Child Care & Learning Center give their warmest congratulations to the CCLC Pre-Kindergarten class of 2006 as they graduate from high school this year. We are all very proud of you and all your accomplishments. Your smiling faces and individual personalities will be forever remembered here at CCLC. The CCLC Pre-Kindergarten class of 2019 is preparing their own graduation for this Friday, May 31, as they too step into their next adventure.

Summer reading

Join the Summer Reading Program starting June 3 and help prevent “Summer Slide” — children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall.

Registration is ongoing for the Rappahannock County Library’s Summer Reading Program for children and teens. It’s easy — children and teens register and set reading goals at the library, record books/hours read on the reading log provided, and earn prizes for meeting your reading goals before the program ends on July 26.

Book Barn sale

The Book Barn is highlighting cookbooks during June. Come buy one and get one free to use for your summer cookouts! The barn is open each Saturday from 9 to 3 and has an ever-changing collection of best-sellers, children’s books, history, classics, gardening books, CDs, movies on DVD, and much more.

Seniors discounts

Seniors 65 and over, would you like a good deal or two? The Firehouse Treasure, beside the Washington Fire Department, has them on the third Tuesday and Wednesday of each month. All seniors will get a twenty percent discount on what they buy. Stop in and load up.

Class of 2019

Congratulations to all the graduates of the Class of 2019 at Rappahannock County High School. This Friday, (May 31) at 7 p.m. is the big moment for the senior class to receive their diplomas. Graduation day is always full of opposites: cheers and solemnity, memories and dreams, childhood and adulthood, goodbyes and hellos.

I hope your dreams take you to the corners of your smile, to the highest of your hope, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known.

Remember that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. I would like to leave this poem by Joanna Fuchs for the class of 2019:

The Time You Spent

Classes came,

Classes went;

It’s worth a lot,

the time you spent.

Congratulations

are now due

to the graduate,

special you!

Birthday wishes

Belated birthday wishes go out to Sally Haynes, who celebrated her special day last Wednesday, May 22; Sheila Gresinger blew out the candles on May 19, Jolene Cooper on May 25, and Ann Baumgardner May 26; birthday wishes to Jackie Bogle, May 28; Heidi Maeyer, May 30; Sara Loveland, June 2; Mary Ann Frazier June 3; Deborah Winsor, June 4; and Destiny Compton, June 5.