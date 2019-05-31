You’re invited to CCLC’s annual Garden Party

The Child Care & Learning Center will hold its 6th Annual Garden Party at Mount Prospect in Little Washington on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m. and the public is invited! This year’s Garden Party is an important opportunity for all of us to show our support for Rappahannock County kids and families.

It has been a busy year for CCLC who partnered with Rappahannock County Public Schools to create the First Step Collaboration, a pre-K alternative for children denied a Head Start experience when the county’s program was unexpectedly cancelled. CCLC took in 24 new children with the support and commitment of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, Headwaters and other donors. CCLC hired a Family and Child Service Coordinator with the help of a grant from a local family foundation to ensure that children receive the same, or superior, case management services including health screenings, social screenings, home visits and family support.

The award of the Mixed-Delivery Preschool Grant by the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation ensures that CCLC can continue to serve the First Step Collaboration 4-year old children over the next two and a half years. However, the Mixed-Deliver Grant provides no funding for the former Head Start enrolled 3-year old children creating the need for CCLC and its partners to seek private funds to continue to make quality pre-school education in the 2019/2020 school year available to all Rappahannock County children.

The 2019 Garden Party will be held at Mount Prospect, with its historic home and newly renovated barn overlooking the town of Washington. Enjoy a Secret Garden themed social event with delicious food and drinks, live and silent auctions and community fellowship in support of Rappahannock County’s youngest citizens.

For more than 40 years, The Child Care Learning Center, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided excellent early childhood programs to our community. The latest brain research supports the importance CCLC places on active learning, language development, and play for each age group, based on a nationally recognized and research-based curriculum and assessment system. The Child Care Learning Center is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). NAEYC administers the largest and most widely recognized national, voluntary, professionally sponsored accreditation system for all types of early childhood schools and child care centers.

CCLC’s mission is to provide fully accredited preschool, childcare, and after school programs for local children, at as low a cost to families as possible. CCLC serves all children, including children with disabilities, and offers scholarships for families who cannot afford full tuition. Attending the garden party is an excellent way to support CLLC and help ensure that the children in our community have access to high quality care and programming.

Tickets are $100 per person. Tickets are limited. Please call (540) 675-3237 or email rappcclc@gmail.com to reserve your tickets.