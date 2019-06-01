Rapp County 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks only weeks away

Ben Venue venue should draw close to 5,000 people

Memorial Day behind us, it’s only natural for Rappahannock County residents to look forward to July 4th — as in the Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks.

Just ask Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle, whose headquarters might be in Richmond but his heart is in Rappahannock.

“As a member of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department since I was 17 years old and a part of the July 4th Committee for the last 13 years, helping coordinate the annual July 4th festival gives me satisfaction like no other,” says Settle, who is chairman of the July 4th Committee.

“In preparing for the event, I am privileged to work alongside some of the most dedicated people in Rappahannock County. Excluding myself, the July 4th Committee deserves recognition at the highest of levels. They work tirelessly for months prior to the event making sure July 4th is special, memorable and never loses that Rappahannock community flavor,” the superintendent tells the News.

“I appreciate the efforts of all SVFD members and the other volunteers who step up to make the event happen. I am looking forward to another great celebration . . . [and] seeing everyone again this year. Come out and support your community and enjoy the best fireworks display in the area.”

The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, as can always be counted on, is organizing what this year will be the 13th Annual Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks, the venue Ben Venue Farms in Flint Hill.

The celebration, which each year attracts upwards of 5,000 people, not only recognizes the country’s independence, it facilitates a joyous atmosphere for family and friends, not to mention organizations and businesses.

“This provides opportunities for local non-profit organizations to display their goods and to maximize on fundraising efforts,” notes the committee, which besides Settle consists of Greg Williams, Mike Leake, Richie Burke, Chucky Jenkins, Richie Lillard and Larry Grove.

Collectively, there were more than 20 underwriter/corporate sponsorships last year, and as the committee points out the annual event “is an excellent way to promote a business, entertain employees, clients, or simply a time for employers and their employees to enjoy family time together.”

Because of increasing costs associated with putting on an event of this magnitude, continued underwriter support is needed each year in order to sustain the celebration and fireworks at its rocket’s-red-glare level.

“With this,” says the committee, “very special thanks goes out to our current underwriters, the Eastham Family (Lindsay, Heidi, Isabel and Bennett Eastham), Ben Venue Farms, B&B Signal Company, Cheri Woodard Realty, Appleton Campbell, Greg Williams Tree & Landscaping Service, ITility Renewable & Energy Agriculture, Greve Foundation, Hampton Inn Warrenton LLC, and Atlantic Union Bank. Their support allows the citizens of Rappahannock County and its neighbors to enjoy fellowship and celebration in our beautiful county.”

If you’re going

Date and location: Thursday, July 4th, at Ben Venue Farms, 98 Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill

Rain date: Friday, July 5th

Gates: Open at 1 p.m. and fireworks at dusk

Ticket Prices: General Admission, $25 per vehicle; Tailgating, $50 per vehicle (provides an awesome view of the fireworks and entertainment as well as additional space at rear of the vehicle for an 8×8 tent); Corporate Sponsorship, $450 (includes a prime space on the infield large enough for a 20×20 tent, reserved parking alongside the infield and special recognition during the event — $550 for space after June 15; so make reservations early).

Underwriter/Corporate Sponsorships: please contact Mike Leake at 540-522-3334.

Vendor information: Call 540-987-8124 (Contact person Richie Burke) or visit the website www.sperryvillefire.com

Entertainment: Live music provided by the Gold Top County Ramblers, Kelly & Katie Music (Fauquier County) and other local entertainment, concluding with fireworks.

Attractions: Food, antique cars, tractors, nonprofit displays, children’s games, face-painting, moon bounces, Medi-Vac helicopter display, and much more.

“The event is not put on by the committee alone. This takes commitment and dedication from every member of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department. The successes associated with the Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration are directly attributed to the hard work put forth by every member.

“Yes,” says Settle, “it is hard work and challenging sometimes, but seeing the community come together as a whole on our nation’s birthday is most rewarding. That’s what it is all about; celebrating Independence Day.”

For more information visit www.sperryvillefire.com, or call the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department at 540-987-8124. In the event of an emergency, call 911 and they will be there.