Rush River Conservation Day set for Saturday, June 8

Free family fishing lessons in store

By Ruth Ann Welch

Special to the Rappahannock News

The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is pleased to announce the celebration of clean waters of the Rush River at the Rappahannock County Park on Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event is hosted by the RCRFA and is sponsored in collaboration with Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC), Rappahannock Friends & Lovers of Our Watershed (RappFLOW), Old Rag Master Naturalists (ORMN), Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF), Friends of the Rappahannock (FOR), Rush River Fly, South River Fly Fishing , Orvis, and Trout Unlimited (TU).

A special thanks to fly fishermen Keir Whitson and Sean Knick for stocking the Rush River for this family friendly event.

The morning’s activities will include free fishing (pole and fly) and fly tying instruction and demo (Rush River Fly, South River Fly Fishing, Orvis, Roger Flinchum, & VDGIF). The afternoon’s events consist of stream monitoring (ORMN), water quality testing (RappFLOW), and other events by FOR.

While the event is free to the public, tickets will be required via EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rush-river-conservation-day-free-family-friendly-fishing-lessons-tickets-61248426693.

All ages are welcome to attend, but each person must have a ticket. Children 14 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult to participate in the river activities. Children will be given first priority to fish in the Rush River. There will be a kids fishing event in a pool and fishing related activities for the younger children.

Sean Knick, who is leading this effort, is a Washington resident and owner of Rush River Fly.

“I have been fishing on the Rush River since I was six and am excited to be able to share the grandeur of the outdoors through fly fishing for those who have not been able to experience it,” Knick says. “My hope is that fishing will raise awareness for conservation efforts here in Rappahannock County and beyond.”

A limited number of loaner poles and tackle will be available courtesy of VDGIF, Orvis, South River Fly, and FOR. But if you have your own gear or extra gear, bring it along.

No fishing licenses are required in Virginia during the Free Fishing Days June 7-9, so you have a free fishing opportunity during this entire weekend. But once you try fishing, you will be hooked!

We hope you are able to join us at the Rush River.

NOTE- Extreme river conditions the week of June 2 may cause this event to be cancelled. You will be notified via EventBrite and local social media.