Creating community around food

By Staff/Contributed June 2, 2019 Photos 0
By John McCaslin

The inaugural Rappahannock County Farmers’ Market opened Saturday, attracting large crowds that spilled into surrounding Sperryville’s River District businesses. Supported by regular vendors and agricultural producers who will rotate in monthly, the market will be held every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., through October 29th at 7 River Lane, adjacent to Pen Druid Brewing. Seen here, Stacey Carlberg, manager of the Farm at Sunnyside, assists market-goers with their purchases.

By John McCaslin
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5530 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.