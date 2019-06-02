Creating community around food

The inaugural Rappahannock County Farmers’ Market opened Saturday, attracting large crowds that spilled into surrounding Sperryville’s River District businesses. Supported by regular vendors and agricultural producers who will rotate in monthly, the market will be held every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., through October 29th at 7 River Lane, adjacent to Pen Druid Brewing. Seen here, Stacey Carlberg, manager of the Farm at Sunnyside, assists market-goers with their purchases.