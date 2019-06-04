BOS reappoints Gary Light to Planning Commission

Criticism of leadership led to split vote

Watch the meeting:

In a three-to-two vote Monday afternoon, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors narrowly reappointed Stonewall-Hawthorne resident Gary Light to the county’s Planning Commission, where he has served as chair.

The close vote was marked by criticism of Light’s lack of leadership in bringing the current review and revision of the county’s Comprehensive Plan to a close. State law requires counties to review their plan every five years. Rappahannock’s plan has not been reviewed and updated in many years, although the Planning Commission has been working toward completion in recent months..

Hampton supervisor John Lesinski pressed the board to continue with Light.

“I have heard a lot of comments about leadership concerns about Mr. Light,” Lesinski said. “There are ways to address that. . . . But to lose his institutional knowledge would be detrimental.”

Ron Frazier, Jackson supervisor, said he too had heard complaints from his constituents. And Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith expressed frustration at the Planning Commission’s seeming disinterest in accepting suggestions of help from the BOS.

“[I understand that] redoing the comp plan is a heavy lift,” Smith said, “but there is lots of help that can be had — we can even appoint additional [planners] — but all opportunities for assistance have been declined.”

Smith and Frazier both voted against Light’s reappointment.

All the supervisors thanked Piedmont resident Melanie Kopjanski for applying for the Planning Commission position. Stonewall-Hawthorne supervisor Chris Parrish even expressed hope that she would consider running for supervisor when his term ends in two-and-a-half years.