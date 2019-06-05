Courthouse Row for June 6

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 23-30

Stonewall

Donna Cannon Wilkers and Ann Cannon Powell to Cinthia K. Thornhill and Michael R. Jenkins, 30.000 acres, $210,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 57-6

Caroline Grace Alexander to Lyle A. Alexander and Melinda D. Alexander, husband and wife, 2.0000 acres, deed of gift, no consideration, special warranty, tax map 49-27B

Wakefield

Kimberly R. Vest to Christal D. Werner Trust, parcel of land, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, taa map 13-13

Gary S. Wilson and Florence B. Wilson, husband and wife, to Margaret D. Baumgardner, 6.0057 acres, $375,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-82A

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Lane Eldon LLC, Woodville, construct bridge, $150,000

H. Clark, Woodville, generator, $5,000