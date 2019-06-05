RAWL Dogs: Meet Harley, your new best friend!

By Staff/Contributed June 5, 2019 RAWL Dogs 0
Courtesy Photo

Hello everyone. My name is Harley — as in Davidson — and I am a 10-year-old Boxer mix with a cute nub of a tail. They say here at RAWL that I am a “perfect gentleman.” I love all human beings, kids included. I share my dog bed in the office at RAWL with the resident cat. I have no problem with female dogs or with males but don’t particularly like bossy ones. I am housebroken, excellent on a leash, and love car rides. What’s not to like? Come by for a visit and meet me. You’ll see.

— This past week, three of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 7:30 to 1, closed Wednesday and Sunday. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5534 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.