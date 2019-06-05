The Rapp for June 6

Hazardous Waste Day

Mark your calendars — and clear your shelves — for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmer’s Co-op on Route 211 between Washington and Sperryville.

The following items will be accepted for disposal:

Oil based paints and thinners

Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides & insecticides

Old gasoline/fuels

Furniture strippers & finishing products & hobby chemicals

Solvents & degreasers

Oven & drain cleaners

Metal polishers & rust removers

Mildew removers

Swimming pool chemicals

Household cleaners (all-purpose, rug & bathroom)

Mothballs

Household batteries & smoke detectors

Fluorescent lamps

Small propane tanks (camping size only)

Items not accepted include:

Latex or water-based paint

Motor oil or antifreeze (Accepted at Amissville or Flatwood year-round)

Car or truck batteries (Accepted at Amissville)

Ammunition

Explosives

Compressed gas cylinders

Medications (Accepted at the sheriff’s office)

Needles or syringes

For more information, please call the County Administration Office at 540-675-5330.

Talented Clementine

After a 2-week run in Arlington, the new Rappahannock-based Kid Pan Alley musical, The Talented Clementine, comes to the Theatre at Little Washington for a performance on June 15 at 2 p.m., but reserve tickets now.

The Talented Clementine is a fully staged musical adapted by KPA founder Paul Reisler from Sara Pennypacker’s multiple award-winning Clementine series of children’s books. Make a day of it and come to the matinee and then go support the Child Care and Learning Center at their Garden Party at 5! Reserve tickets: www.bit.ly/clem-lw

Rappahannockradio.com

Living Sky Foundation represents community based healing art. It is a forum for artists to share their gifts while also providing a space to encourage new artists to blossom and thrive in their talent. Projects centered around earth conservation in mixed media are provided to all ages and for all levels.

LSF seeks to create a more holistic earth and a brighter future. The foundation’s director is Cherl Crews and you can listen to her interview with host Kiaya Abernathy on Rappahannockradio.com. Visit her in person at the Sperryville ARTist Cooperative and you can find her at the Sperryville Farmer’s Market, both on Water Street.

Second Saturday

Hiking, biking, walking, running, swimming, swaying, playing, funning! This Saturday, June 8th — Second Saturday — is prime time for outdoor adventures in Rappahannock. Find your nirvana on the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail!

Amissville

Gray Ghost Vineyards kicks off its Summer Concert Series. Live music 4 to 7. Griddle Food Truck 3:30 to 7.

Magnolia Vineyards & Winery hosts Nashville Standard performs, 2 to 5.

Flint Hill

Griffin Tavern hosts the acoustic duo of Mercury Avenue bring hits from the 60’s to the present, 8 to 11.

Old Rag Photography presents Ray Boc’s black and white infrared. Photos are displayed in the Upstairs Gallery of Griffin Tavern. Meet Ray from Noon to 4.

Sperryville

Before and After hosts neighbor Tony Lavato in celebrating hiking all 512 miles of trails in Shenandoah National Park. Tony will share photos and info. Wine, beer, and a “Tony @ 512” beverage will be available. Begins at 7.

Belle Meade B & B invites you to book a stay and hike Old Rag, the most popular hike in Shenandoah National Park.

De’Danann Glassworks invites you to create an 8” x 8” mosaic for Father’s Day. Fun for all ages. 10 to 4. $65.00. 540-987-8615.

Glassworks Gallery’s furnace is heating up once more before the hot summer weather interferes, producing its virtual museum of art and craftsmanship. Watch free glass blowing demonstrations from 1 to 4.

River District Potters invites you to create a tie-dye silk scarf, cotton bandanna or t-shirt. $50. 11 to 3. For more info, 540 987-8670.

Wild Roots Apothecary has its Local Artisans Market from 11 to 3. The Apothecary offers nourishing gifts for Dads. Noon to 6.

Washington

Eastwoods Nursery features a rain or shine display of beautifully formed trees for your landscape.

Foster Harris House invites locals to check in for a staycation. Dine Thursday through Saturday and enjoy complimentary champagne before dinner.

Gadino Cellars offers a three pack of their Governor’s Cup award winners at $75 (15-plus percent off).

Hazel River Arts and Antiques features Jackie Bailey Labovitz’s photos, which take you on a closeup journey of the forest floor. Artist reception 11 to 3. Fused glass workshop 11 to 2.

Gay Street Gallery features Kevin Adams and fellow artists for three-man show at Gay Street Gallery. Reception from 4 to 7.

Middle Street Gallery hosts Phillip Ward, whose contemporary works are featured from 10 to 5.

Quievremont Winery hosts Patty Sevre, who engraves crystal and glass while you watch.

Warmglass Designs invites you to design and make a fused glass fish. Ages 12 and up, from 11 to 2. $25.