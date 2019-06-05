Tuesday filing deadline for county government seats

All but one of the Rappahannock County government officials up for reelection this year have completed their filing requirements for reelection, with the exception of Wakefield District Supervisor Ron Frazier, albeit he has made it known that he intends to seek another four-year term.

The filing deadline to become a candidate is this Tuesday, June 11.

Numerous county posts are up for election this Nov. 5, and at this late juncture it appears there will be few if any challengers to the incumbents who hold the offices of Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Treasurer, Commissioner of Revenue, plus three Board of Supervisor seats and three School Board Member seats respectively in the districts of Hampton, Jackson and Wakefield.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Roger Welch, who represents the Wakefield District, announced in recent weeks that he will not seek reelection, as did Hampton District Supervisor John Lesinski.

Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters Kimberly P. McKiernan said those incumbents who have already filed required paperwork, including presenting petitions containing a minimum of 125 signatures of registered voters, are Sheriff Connie S. Compton, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rappahannock County Art Goff, Treasurer Debra Knick, and having replaced Sharon Dodson this past March 1, who stepped down for personal reasons, Revenue Commissioner Mary Graham.

At this point there are no challengers to the incumbents.

Three Rappahannock School Board members whose seats are also on the ballot this year — Lucy Ann “Pud” Maeyer of Hampton, Chris Ubben of Wakefield, and board chair John Wesley Mills of Hampton — have all announced they are running for reelection and filed their paperwork.

In addition, officially filing for the Hampton BOS seat being vacated by Supervisor Lesinski are Harris Hollow resident Keir Whitson, a former vice chairman of the Rappahannock Water and Sewer Authority, and Audrey Regnery, innkeeper of the Greenfield Inn Bed and Breakfast in Washington.

Save the date: A Rappahannock candidates’ forum: Businesses of Rappahannock and the Rappahannock News will co-host a forum for Board of Supervisors candidates on Saturday, September 21, at the Little Washington Theatre. The event will be streamed live. More details in the coming weeks.

Also turning in her paperwork Monday in hopes of filling the Wakefield BOS seat given up by Supervisor Welch was Debbie Donehey, owner of the Griffin Tavern. To date Donehey has no challengers.

One seat remains up for grabs on the Soil and Water Conservation District Board, but so far there are no takers.

Interested candidates for any of the seats can learn about requirements to file by calling or visiting the Registrar’s office on Gay Street. Complete information and applicable forms can also be printed from the Virginia Department of Elections website, found under the banner “Candidate/PAC Info.”

McKiernan says while there is the Tuesday, June 11 deadline to file paperwork, including petitions containing signatures, she encourages any remaining potential candidates to submit them as soon as possible given next Tuesday is also a state primary election day in the county, and as she put it this week “we will be swamped.”