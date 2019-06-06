Miss Kitty’s quarter century at Hearthstone

By Staff/Contributed June 6, 2019 Photos 0
By John McCaslin

Kitty Keyser, the popular Certified Waldorf Teacher who for several decades has taught nursery/kindergarten students at Hearthstone School in Sperryville, is retiring (so to speak). “Miss Kitty has been with us for twenty-five years, and you have led many children,” a tearful admissions director Jane Mullan told an appreciative crowd of parents and children who ceremoniously saluted Keyser at the school last Friday.

“You showed them how to be kind and loving to each other; you taught them manners, and rhythm and grace.” To which Miss Kitty replied, “And they have taught me.” Mullan (right) is seen presenting the teacher with a beautifully inscribed glass heart, one of numerous gifts from the school community.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5537 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.