Miss Kitty’s quarter century at Hearthstone

Kitty Keyser, the popular Certified Waldorf Teacher who for several decades has taught nursery/kindergarten students at Hearthstone School in Sperryville, is retiring (so to speak). “Miss Kitty has been with us for twenty-five years, and you have led many children,” a tearful admissions director Jane Mullan told an appreciative crowd of parents and children who ceremoniously saluted Keyser at the school last Friday.

“You showed them how to be kind and loving to each other; you taught them manners, and rhythm and grace.” To which Miss Kitty replied, “And they have taught me.” Mullan (right) is seen presenting the teacher with a beautifully inscribed glass heart, one of numerous gifts from the school community.