School news for June 6

Godspeed to RCHS ‘Class of 2019’

Caps were tossed high into the air as a roaring applause followed the announcement given by Principal Swindler, “I declare the Class of 2019 to be graduates of Rappahannock County High School.” Seventy students received diplomas and became RCHS alumni during the 69th Graduation Ceremony held on May 31st.

Moments before the official announcement, Swindler addressed the graduating class and closed with a touching sentiment. “I will miss the smiles of your faces, the exciting chatter of your voices, and the vibrant hum of your energy. But I console myself with the knowledge that you will take those gifts and bring them to others to lighten and liven up their worlds as you have done to ours here in the ‘Hannock’. In closing, I’m saying you will make this world a better place as you have made our school a better place. And I can tell you I am a better person for having known you all.”

RCPS extends a heartfelt congratulations to each of the graduates for their remarkable achievements at Rappahannock County High School.

7th grade grads

Parents, family, and friends eagerly watched as the 7th grade class graduated from the Rappahannock County Elementary School on May 30th. This annual graduation celebration signifies the start of their high school journey. Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

Volunteer reception

On Wednesday, May 29th, RCPS held a special reception to honor the many community volunteers that have dedicated their valuable time to assist the students during the 2018-2019 school year. The special guests were treated to yummy refreshments and a certificate of appreciation for all that they do for the schools.

PRIDE bash

On May 30th, RCHS wrapped up the 2018-2019 school year with a morning of fun and games at the P.R.I.D.E. Bash. The students (and staff) enjoyed a variety of activities, inflatable obstacles, music, a dunk booth, and ice cream.

Special thanks to the Fagus Foundation, Dani Pond, Gail Czekaj, Corey Carlson, The PE Department, Joy Richardson, Mr. Swindler, Lisa Heiser, DJ Guira & Band Students, Janet Robey, Tanya Cox, The Cafeteria Crew, Bobby Baldwin, Jenny Kapsa, and all of the other amazing people that made this event a success!

Picnic & awards

After the students left for the summer break on May 30th, the RCPS staff gathered for the End of Year Picnic & Celebration of Service Awards. Staff enjoyed a picnic lunch of barbeque and wings from the Country Café and Moo Thru ice cream. Following the lunch social, staff members were recognized for their dedication and service. Join us in congratulating our award recipients.

Years of Service Awards — Sue Atkins (15 years), Robert Glasker (20 years), Shelley Shankle (20 years), Bertha Jacobs (20 years), Linda Way (25 years), Chuck Way (25 years), and Carol Johnson (35 years)

Retirees: Mark Ramey (14 years of service) and Patti Waddell (34 years of service).

Dr. Bob Chappell Above and Beyond Awards — Elaine Snider (volunteer), Kim Vest (support staff), Katherine Todd (licensed staff), Patti Waddell (licensed staff).

Liz Tole Award — Kim Vest.

Salem Education Foundation Award — Katherine Todd and Patti Waddell.

Commit to Be Fit Wellness Award — Ben Temple, Tim Stockdale, Erika Parkinson, Tammy Racer, Natasha White, and Colton Ball.

— Holly Jenkins

WCDS assembly

Each spring, WCDS faculty members and school leaders give year-end awards to students to honor the important areas of school life: intellect, virtue, service, culture, and fitness.

This year’s special Awards Assembly took place on Wednesday, May 22, in the Leonard M. Cowherd Auditorium to recognize the special achievements of students in the lower school, middle school, and upper school.

Teachers presented lower school awards to: Alina Scott and Will Wofford, Art; Mac Wofford and Will Wofford, Mathematics; Olivia Korte and Leo McMahon, Music; Georgia Mae Feeney, Reading; Emily Scoville and Brendan Griffin, Sports; Brendan Griffin, History; Noel Heffron, Religion; Tana Brady, Science; Emily Diehl, Courtesy; and Adriana Ayala, Most Improved Student.

Middle school awards were presented to: Sophia Korte, Art; Arella Nagle, Mathematics; Carmen O’Neill, Spanish; Carmen O’Neill and Arielle Shepard, Drama; David Zhu, Pamela Lynn New Student Award; Sean Regan, Sports; Lynne Blanke, Chorus.

Upper school awards went to: Phillip Porterfield and Anika Pruntel, Art; Beatrice Youngquist and Mari Tisera, Drama; Hannah Burak, Mathematics; Masa Nakauchi, Spanish; and Hank Lin, Most Improved Student.

WCDS parents Megan Cate and Ashley Gerard received the Good Samaritan community awards for their enthusiastic volunteerism in the school.

Kindergarten milestone

In another special ceremony that day, preschool, prekindergarten, and kindergarten students filled the stage as families celebrated the promotion of the kindergarten students and the growth and learning of the school’s littlest Owls, the preschool and pre-kindergarten children.

Proud family members sat in delight while watching their children perform songs and recite poems.

Head of School Jessica Lindstrom wrote and dedicated a special poem to the kindergarten class. Kindergarten teacher Nikki Brady invited students to the podium, one at a time, to thank them for the special memories they shared.

Following the ceremony, PreK teacher Kimberley Shafran gathered the children and their families for a parting gift, a beautiful butterfly release on the front lawn of the school.

— Lisa Ramey

W&M Dean’s List

The following local residents were recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2019 semester:

Emma Ackerman of Amissville, Virginia Wyatt of Washington, and Julia Wood of Woodville.

In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.