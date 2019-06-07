Catchy name doesn’t cut it anymore

The business name Antique Tables Made Daily “has been really good to me for 35 years,” says company founder Tom Van Fange, but as he puts it younger people today have an aversion to the word “antique.” Instead, he explains, “they want that modern ‘Ikea’ look.”

So facing a “dwindling number of orders,” Van Fange now works solo and his Sperryville woodworking shop — its antique look-alikes featured everywhere from Southern Living to NBC’s The Tonight Show — is up for sale.

But that’s not to say he’s going out of business. Von Fange plans to keep his showroom across Route 211 and “I still love building furniture. We had a [great] weekend, $6,500 in orders, like every weekend used to be.” Still, after all these years, he plans to change the name Antique Tables Made Daily — “a new name, new look,” he foresees. Something without the word “antique” in it.