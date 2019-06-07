Clark Hollow Ramblings: A mighty wind

After seeing so many on TV, I always thought I would like to see a tornado. Then came the warning over the phone and I thought, you know, I could probably live without seeing a real tornado. The sky was so black back towards Mount Marshall, I was sure we were going to get some large hail, at the very least. What we got was about an inch of rain, which the garden seemed to enjoy, and not much wind and no hail. And I am just as happy for it.

Our church has had the people in the Midwest who have been suffering from such terrible weather on our prayer list. And I often include them in my own prayers. It seems it has been worse this year than in years’ past, but I will let the weather people speak to that.

The vegetable garden has been doing very well. I have the prettiest Irish potatoes you ever saw. They are well over a foot tall, just as green as poison and with a lot of blooms. The potato bugs haven’t been too bad this year. I have sprayed twice, and will have to again after the rain, but no great infestation.

We have enjoyed lettuce, radishes, broccoli, onions and a bit of asparagus, but the asparagus has not been terribly plentiful. We did get enough to sauté with a handful of morel mushrooms and we enjoyed every one of them. The tomato plants are doing fairly well. We have a few green tomatoes about the size of a hen egg. Hoping it won’t be too much longer before the BLT’s become “what’s for lunch.”

Had to struggle through one more big tree falling over in the front yard. This one was on my neighbor’s side, so he had to deal with the big end. But it took us two days to clean up everything on our side of the fence. I’m just about ready to consign the chain saw to use for emergencies only. Cutting and hauling and splitting wood is hard on old people, and I speak from experience. Funny, I used to enjoy it, but now it is too much like work.

I should tell you that my bride’s flower garden is beautiful this year. She has a gorgeous clematis that has started up the guy wire to a utility pole. I love those big blooms. And we don’t know what has happened to the humming birds that used to visit us regularly. They are very scarce. However, the catbirds have made up for it. But you have to watch them. My new corn is being picked at and some of it pulled up. I think the catbirds are the cause. I haven’t seen any crows or blackbirds in the garden this year.

Our fruit trees are a bit of a disappointment. I did what I thought was a very careful pruning on my apple tree, and was pleased when I had a lot of blooms. Shortly thereafter there was a pretty good crop of tiny apples. Now, ninety percent of them are gone. And the northern pie cherry seems to have the same problem. It had some nice blooms, but the cherries have mostly fallen off. And when one does start to show a bit of color, the catbirds peck at them. Guess we’ll just have to eat potatoes this year, though I don’t know how they are going to be in a pie, with some vanilla ice cream. I’ll let you know.

Let’s hope that Rappahannock’s tornado season is over, and we can get on with enjoying the summer. Stay well and say a little prayer for the beautiful place we are blessed to live.