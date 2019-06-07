Make a choice, make a difference

This past Saturday, I had the privilege of attending a debate in Warrenton between Tristan Shields and Laura Galante, both candidates for the Democratic nomination to run in the 18th District and represent Rappahannock in the House of Delegates in Richmond. Both Tristan and Laura proved themselves to be articulate, passionate, and most of all, well informed on the issues facing rural counties like our own. They are proof that the democracy our founders built is alive and well here in Virginia, even while it is taking a beating in Donald Trump’s Washington.

And if you want to do your part to keep democracy alive, then you will have your chance in the Democratic primary election this Tuesday, June 11, when Rappahannock voters can go to polls and pick either Tristan Shields or Laura Galante to face off against the Republican incumbent in November. If you are concerned about the opioid epidemic, the future of our schools, the upkeep and repair of our highways, affordable access to the internet for everyone, health care availability, or just want to make sure what is happening in Georgia and Alabama does not happen in Virginia, then show up on Tuesday, June 11th, and make a choice, and make a difference.

Fred Schaefer

Sperryville