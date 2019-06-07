Rivers run through it

The new edition of county map “The Roads of Rappahannock County” is out and the new version now includes the county’s rivers and streams.

This new feature was included at the suggestion of Rappahannock Friends and Lovers of Our Watersheds (RappFLOW) “and we worked with the County Administrator’s office to assure each river and stream was properly identified,” says board member Bob Hurley. Seen here reviewing the map, which costs $1, are from left RappFLOW President Forrest Marquisee, Vice President Rachel Bynum, Lauren May of the Administrator’s Office; and Hurley.