Shining at Castleton

By Staff/Contributed June 7, 2019 Photos 0
Photo by Nicholas Smith

Internationally renowned pianist Michael Recchiuti and soprano Elizabeth Blancke-Biggs (on each end), along with Lorin Maazel Castleton Institute artists Cameron Schutza and Marie Masters Webb, receive a standing ovation after performing “Musical Journey in Celebration of Castleton” at the Theatre House in Castleton on Saturday.

The evening’s extended program also celebrated the first performance stemming from the educational efforts from the inaugural New York City Lorin Maazel Castleton Institute session, designed to educate and inspire young musical artists.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5546 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.