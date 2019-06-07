Shining at Castleton

Internationally renowned pianist Michael Recchiuti and soprano Elizabeth Blancke-Biggs (on each end), along with Lorin Maazel Castleton Institute artists Cameron Schutza and Marie Masters Webb, receive a standing ovation after performing “Musical Journey in Celebration of Castleton” at the Theatre House in Castleton on Saturday.

The evening’s extended program also celebrated the first performance stemming from the educational efforts from the inaugural New York City Lorin Maazel Castleton Institute session, designed to educate and inspire young musical artists.