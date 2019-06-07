Sincere ‘thank you’ from RappCats

RappCats is deeply grateful to the Rappahannock community for the support you provided during this year’s Give Local Piedmont campaign. Thank you to each and every person who contributed to RappCats. We received more than $14,000 from 129 donors and won a $1,500 prize for the second most donors to a small charity throughout the entire Piedmont area. This would not be possible without your generous donations.

Rappahannock is one of fewer than 10 counties in Virginia that does not operate or publicly fund a cat shelter. In 2007, to help address the need, RappCats was formed as a private, non-profit organization that rescues, cares for, and finds homes for abandoned, injured, abused, neglected, and homeless cats and kittens throughout our County. We depend entirely on private donations and on our volunteers. The RappCats Adoption Center is a no-kill, cage-free shelter that is the only state-approved shelter in Rappahannock County. There are many multi-county cat rescue organizations doing good work, but RappCats has a unique mission — we are dedicated specifically to the cats of Rappahannock.

The generous support from our community during the past two years, including money donated through Give Local Piedmont, has enabled us to increase the capacity of our Adoption Center and substantially increase adoptions of Rappahannock cats by 142 percent. Also, we have funded a 58 percent increase in spaying and neutering Rappahannock cats in 2018 compared to 2017.

Thank you for supporting RappCats as well as other worthy local non-profit organizations. On Behalf of the RappCats Board of Directors:

Bob Kramer

Treasurer