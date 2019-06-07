Viewing the world from Woodville

My husband, Scott, and I shop in Culpeper once a week. The drive back home is pretty ho-hum until we leave Woodville and follow the gently rolling road that leads into Sperryville. In all seasons, and at any time of day or evening, the view is one I would put against any in the world: The valley opening up and displaying its full glory to the lucky traveler.

Sir Arthur Fremantle, a British military observer writing in 1863, called it “magnificent.”

I can’t state this too strongly: Please don’t even entertain the notion of spoiling this historic site, this God-gift, with the monstrous ugliness of a 199-foot cell tower.

Nancy McBride

Sperryville