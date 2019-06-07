Viewing the world from Woodville

By Staff/Contributed June 7, 2019 Letters to the Editor 0

My husband, Scott, and I shop in Culpeper once a week. The drive back home is pretty ho-hum until we leave Woodville and follow the gently rolling road that leads into Sperryville. In all seasons, and at any time of day or evening, the view is one I would put against any in the world: The valley opening up and displaying its full glory to the lucky traveler.

Sir Arthur Fremantle, a British military observer writing in 1863, called it “magnificent.”

I can’t state this too strongly: Please don’t even entertain the notion of spoiling this historic site, this God-gift, with the monstrous ugliness of a 199-foot cell tower.

Nancy McBride
Sperryville

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5546 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.