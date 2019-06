I have a young pup here that demands equal time [“From Rappahannock with love,” May 30]. I think you referred to him as Willard. He was the running mate of Wesley. Well, he now goes by the name ‘Will Bourgeois.’ And he’s been living here with me. He replaced Beauregard. He didn’t flee to California. He’s a proud Rappahannock dog.

John Bourgeois

Tiger Valley