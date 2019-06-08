‘Home in One’ tourney a smashing success

By Staff/Contributed June 8, 2019 Photos 0
By Chris Green

It was billed as golf for a good cause, and that was certainly the case last Saturday for the Third-Annual Home in One Golf Tournament and fundraiser, which teed off on behalf of Rapp at Home at the Schoolhouse Nine Golf Course in Sperryville.

This year, both morning and afternoon tee times were featured. Seen here steering the Lunch Bunch golf cart is retired U.S. Marine Col. John Bourgeois, with his passengers Sharon Pierce, Rapp at Home’s president, and Sperryville artist Martin Woodard. In the other photo, Washington attorney and golf standout Frank Reynolds (orange shirt) is surrounded by several of the tournament’s dozens of participants.

By Chris Green
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5547 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.