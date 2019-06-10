Rappahannock saluted for no crash deaths in 2018

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles commends Rappahannock County and 19 other Virginia counties and cities that reported zero traffic fatalities in 2018, even as 819 people were killed across the Commonwealth last year as a result of motor vehicle accidents.

These counties and cities were honored at a ceremony last Wednesday, May 22, during the 2019 Virginia Highway Safety Summit in Roanoke: Rappahannock, Buena Vista City**, Colonial Heights City Covington City**, Emporia City*, Falls Church City**, Franklin City*, Galax City**, Hopewell City**, Lexington City**, Manassas Park City**, Martinsville City**, Norton City**, Poquoson City**, Radford City, Salem City, Staunton City*, Williamsburg City**, Mathews County, Surry County.

(*Also reported zero traffic fatalities in 2017; **Also reported zero traffic fatalities in 2016 and 2017).

“Making this list is no easy feat, and I salute these 20 cities and counties for saving lives by dedicating countless hours to enforcement and outreach efforts,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor Ralph Northam’s Highway Safety Representative.

“We can all do our part to make Virginia’s roadways safer and help our community reduce or eliminate traffic fatalities. Always wear your seat belt, focus your full attention on the task of driving, follow the rules of the road — including posted speed limits — and never drive after drinking alcohol. If everyone followed these four simple rules, we would save so many lives.”

Virginia is an active participant in the national “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative, which brings together engineering, enforcement, education and emergency medical services professionals to work toward a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities. The adoption and implementation of the Toward Zero Deaths vision by many highway safety offices across America demonstrates a unified commitment to the effort to transform traffic safety culture.