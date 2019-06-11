Galante wins House of Delegates Democrat primary

We have final results in the race for Rappahannock County’s seat in the Virginia House of Delegates Democratic Party primary. Laura L. Galante has won by a wide margin.
The voting breakdown in Rappahannock:
|Tristan D. Shields
Democratic
|100
|23.64%
|Laura L. Galante
Democratic
|323
|76.36%
Rappahannock News contributor Patty Hardee reports the district breakdown:
Jackson: Shields 24. Galante 35
Chester Gap: Shields 9. Galante 4
Flint Hill: Shields 7. Galante 45
Stonewall-Hawthorne: Shields 15. Galante 54
Hampton: Shields 21. Galante 84
Piedmont: Shields 23. Galante 74
Absentee: Shields 1. Galante 27
And the district-wide vote:
|Tristan D. Shields
Democratic
|728
|29.91%
|Laura L. Galante
Democratic
|1,706
|70.09%
She will challenge incumbent Republican Michael Webert in this general election this fall.
And the results of all of Northern Virginia’s primary’s are also in. Details from our colleagues at InsideNoVa here.
