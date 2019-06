Galante wins House of Delegates Democrat primary

We have final results in the race for Rappahannock County’s seat in the Virginia House of Delegates Democratic Party primary. Laura L. Galante has won by a wide margin.

The voting breakdown in Rappahannock:

100 23.64% 323 76.36%

Rappahannock News contributor Patty Hardee reports the district breakdown:

Jackson: Shields 24. Galante 35

Chester Gap: Shields 9. Galante 4

Flint Hill: Shields 7. Galante 45

Stonewall-Hawthorne: Shields 15. Galante 54

Hampton: Shields 21. Galante 84

Piedmont: Shields 23. Galante 74

Absentee: Shields 1. Galante 27

And the district-wide vote:

728 29.91% 1,706 70.09%

She will challenge incumbent Republican Michael Webert in this general election this fall.