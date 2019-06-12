Courthouse Row for June 13

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June-3-7

Hampton

Blue Rock Property LLC to Dowling Real Estate LLC, 79.5608 acres, $1,350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-48

Marveen W. Robinson, John Phillip Cooper, David J. Porter, William Anthony Porter, also known as Tony Porter, Kimberly W. Gibson and Bruce B. Webb to Atas TV Holdings, LLC, 11.97 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29A-1-5

Robert Norris and Donna Norris, husband and wife to Naeun Lee, 9.9569 acres, $385,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-14

Jackson

Joseph J. Reina and Debra S. Reina, husband and wife, to Tamara N. Jenkins, 3.9860 acres, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-1-1

Piedmont

Michelle M. Benecke and Lila Harper Helms to Samuel Kirby and Sarah Talbot, husband and wife, 7.4687, deed bargain sale, general warranty, $125,000, tax map 38-22D

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

John Jeters, Huntly, deck, $4,000

Marcia Pope, Castleton, solar array, $31,008

Atlantic Union Bank, Washington, sign replacement, $4,000

Mark and Liz Rhein, Amissville, renewal, no costs

Rappahannock County Elementary School, pavilion, $30,000

Chris Parrish, Amissville, addition, $50,000

Rappahannock County, Washington, electric wiring, $10,000

Pat Thornton, Boston, garage, $50,000

Roger Cordani, Amissville, deck, $2,000