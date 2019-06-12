Courthouse Row for June 13

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June-3-7
Hampton
Blue Rock Property LLC to Dowling Real Estate LLC, 79.5608 acres, $1,350,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 28-48
Marveen W. Robinson, John Phillip Cooper, David J. Porter, William Anthony Porter, also known as Tony Porter, Kimberly W. Gibson and Bruce B. Webb to Atas TV Holdings, LLC, 11.97 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29A-1-5
Robert Norris and Donna Norris, husband and wife to Naeun Lee, 9.9569 acres, $385,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-14
Jackson
Joseph J. Reina and Debra S. Reina, husband and wife, to Tamara N. Jenkins, 3.9860 acres, $500,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-1-1
Piedmont
Michelle M. Benecke and Lila Harper Helms to Samuel Kirby and Sarah Talbot, husband and wife, 7.4687, deed bargain sale, general warranty, $125,000, tax map 38-22D
Building permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
John Jeters, Huntly, deck, $4,000
Marcia Pope, Castleton, solar array, $31,008
Atlantic Union Bank, Washington, sign replacement, $4,000
Mark and Liz Rhein, Amissville, renewal, no costs
Rappahannock County Elementary School, pavilion, $30,000
Chris Parrish, Amissville, addition, $50,000
Rappahannock County, Washington, electric wiring, $10,000
Pat Thornton, Boston, garage, $50,000
Roger Cordani, Amissville, deck, $2,000
