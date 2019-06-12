Fire and rescue calls for June 13

Tuesday, June 4
9:20 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7
11:09 a.m. — Gay Street, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7
10:03 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, public service, company 1
Wednesday, June 5
10:21 a.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5
11:43 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 2, 4 and 7
7:47 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
Thursday, June 6
7:46 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7
8:25 a.m. — Davidson Lane, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5
10:53 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
12:33 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, companies 1, 2, 4 and 7
2:07 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Friday, June 7
10:44 a.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, public service, company 1
3:14 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, medical alarm, company 9
Saturday, June 8
12:20 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
9:34 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1
Sunday, June 9
3:49 a.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, difficulty breathing, companies 5 and 7
7:01 p.m. — Bryans Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
10:42 p.m. — Lee Highway, Speryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7
10:21 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
