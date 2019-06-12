Fire and rescue calls for June 13

June 12, 2019

Tuesday, June 4

9:20 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7

11:09 a.m. — Gay Street, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7

10:03 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, public service, company 1

Wednesday, June 5

10:21 a.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

11:43 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 2, 4 and 7

7:47 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9

Thursday, June 6

7:46 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7

8:25 a.m. — Davidson Lane, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

10:53 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

12:33 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, companies 1, 2, 4 and 7

2:07 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7

Friday, June 7

10:44 a.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, public service, company 1

3:14 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, medical alarm, company 9

Saturday, June 8

12:20 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

9:34 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1

Sunday, June 9

3:49 a.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, difficulty breathing, companies 5 and 7

7:01 p.m. — Bryans Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 7

10:42 p.m. — Lee Highway, Speryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7

10:21 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

