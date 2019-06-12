The Rapp for June 13

Who to nominate?

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission is accepting nominations for both the 2019 Regional Distinguished Leadership Citizen and Government Award. The awards, first presented in 2007, honor Rappahannock County area residents for outstanding contributions to the region, and support for regional coordination, planning, and communication in addressing issues or priorities of regional significance.

Nominees for the Government award are elected officials or government staff.

Nominees for the Citizen award may be citizen planners, business leaders, community volunteers, appointed members of local Planning Commissions, Boards of Zoning Appeals, or other Planning-related committees

Please contact Patrick Mauney at plmauney@rrregion.org about submitting nominations, which are due by Friday, June 21. Awards will be presented in September.

Seeking ’66 yearbook

The Rappahannock News received a call from a nice lady in Tennessee, who hails from Rappahannock, seeking a copy of RCHS’s 1966 yearbook. From her follow-up note:

“My name is Barbara (Bobbie) Durden Miller. I am in search of a 1966 high school yearbook featuring my brother, the late William Harvey (Bill) Durden, to purchase for his daughter. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He would be featured in the basketball sports page with Bobby Atkins, and Bobby Settle. He was the Prom Escort to Either Carolyn Johnson or Johnston. Other family names that may jog your memory are the late Elder William Harvey Daily grandfather, the late Bonnie Marie Daily Durden, sub-teacher in the 1960s, the late Bonnie Kaye Durden Kendall Foster sister, the late Joseph Lewis (Joey) Durden and sister Gloria Durden O’Neal.”

Anyone who can help Bobbie with her search please text her at 931-379-5274 or email ronnmiller1008@gmail.com

Coyote hotline

Conflicts with wildlife on your property? Black bears, deer, foxes, coyotes, vultures and more can all be a problem for Rappahannock County farmers — destroying crops or preying on livestock like sheep, calves, goats and chickens — and residents alike.

Anyone experiencing an issue with wildlife has a resource at their fingertips: the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline, a joint effort of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, which has officers assigned to Rappahannock County, and USDA Wildlife Services.

Anyone needing help with wildlife can call the hotline toll free: 855-571-9003.

Old Rag looking up

Shenandoah National Park has launched construction on two new parking lots at the base of Old Rag Mountain, among the most popular hikes in the eastern United States.

For the next five months, residents and visitors will see increased truck traffic around the mountain, but the park hopes once the construction is completed everybody will enjoy the positive changes. Both of the new parking lots will actually be inside Shenandoah, as opposed to the current parking lot on Route 600 that requires hikers to walk a good distance past numerous private residences before entering the park.

Rappahannock Radio

Brian Chafin brings a healing element to his music, blending sounds of reggae and rock to promote a message of love and harmony. You may know him best for his work with Grass Fed and Henry, while also being an integral part of these local bands, he is a solo artist in his own right. As an individual artist he goes by the name Jaguar Medicine, a tribute to the shamanic way in which he views his role in music.

Hear the interview with host Kiaya Abernathy on Rappahannockradio.com

Poison roundup

The Blue Ridge Poison Center, which serves Rappahannock County, handled over 21,000 calls in 2018 about people coming into contact with harmful substances, according to its annual report.

Children under age 6 were responsible for the majority of calls — 41 percent — that mostly dealt with cosmetics and personal care products like mouthwash, make-up, skin creams, hair care products, and perfume.

Sixty percent of poisoning exposure calls surrounded prescription and over-the-counter drugs, as well as supplements like vitamins or herbal products. The remaining 40 percent involved alcohol, pesticides, cleaners, automotive products and the like.

Two percent of the calls involved bites and stings from venomous snakes, bees, and spiders.

Crash season

Twenty-six motorcyclists have died on Virginia roadways by the close of May, and as summer is upon us motorcyclists — and motorists — are urged to travel with caution, especially along Route 211 switchbacks west of Sperryville into Shenandoah National Park, a high-motorcycle-accident stretch where some bikers find it a challenge to speed through the curves.

Virginia in 2017 recorded the highest number of motorcyclist fatalities —107 — in a decade.

Amissville Christmas

Amissville Community Foundation (AFC) has received an $800 award from The Power of Change, a C.A.R.E. Charity. Amissville Community Foundation will use the award to supplement personal donations to fund its Amissville Christmas Program, which provides food, flowers or fruit baskets to those who need to know someone cares during the holiday season.

As a 501c3 Foundation, ACF is dedicated to the wellbeing of Amissville area residents and can be contacted at 540-937-4910. For those who would like to personally donate to AFCs programs, please mail a check to ACF, P.O. Box 236, Amissville, VA 20106.

According to ACF Chairman Frank Fishback, The Power of Change receives its funding from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members who round up their electric bills to the next highest dollar. REC members might consider supporting The Power of Change to help others in need. Once enrolled, the extra change from electric bills will be dedicated to charitable causes.

Members can sign up by visiting REC’s website (http://www.thepowerofchange.org) or call 800-552-3904 for more information.