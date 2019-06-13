Soapbox Derby time

Cars have been fine-tuned, drivers completed trial runs, and pit crew are standing by as 10 young Rappahannock County drivers prepare for this weekend’s Soap Box Derby at Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper County, sponsored by the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby. Drivers compete in each division with the hopes of reaching the 2019 All American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.

Racing in Stock Division are Seri Blair, sponsored by The Lunch Bunch; Eli Leopold in the Castleton Community Fire Department car; Katie Johnson, driving Rappahannock County Elementary School car; and Sarah Johnson, sponsored by Copper Fox Antiques. In the Super Stock Division are Declan Perrort, sponsored buy Boy Scout Troop No. 36; Corwen Blair, sponsored by the Inn at Little Washington; Maeve Cuiba, driving the Castleton Festival car; Madelyn Metcalf, sponsored by the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department; Sydney Metcalf, steering the Castleton Community Fire Department car; Joy Foscato, driving the Rose Hill Veterinary Practice car, and pictured here Jeremiah Foscato, sponsored by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah was the 2018 Masters Champion driving the car sponsored by Friends of Rappahannock.