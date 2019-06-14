Washington column for June 13

Unique ‘Silver Maples Gallery’ opens in Washington

Located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Washington is Silver Maples Gallery, precisely located at 12720 Lee Highway. Two very prominent Silver Maple trees grace the front of the property. Hence the name. The building was built in 1920 by George Washington Hawkins, a local builder of many Virginia Farmhouse style homes in Rappahannock County.

​Silver Maples Gallery is a whimsical, eclectic gallery whose owners, Norm Jenkins and Michael Clarke host Artists from near and far.

Their mission is to provide an opportunity for Artists to exhibit their works in an exclusive setting. Norm and Michael want to focus on the individual artist and their work. The unique accessibility of Silver Maples Gallery is what sets it apart from other boutique galleries.

Silver Maples Gallery hosted an art exhibition and reception for Eugene “Chip” Cecil this past Saturday. The exhibit features 19 original acrylic on canvas paintings that will be on display until August 5.

“The show went really well,” said Norm. “Quite a good turn out. People were there way past 5 p.m. and we like that.”

Chip’s paintings reflect his interest in artistic realism as well as lifelong enthusiasm for automobiles. Having grease and paint in his blood (and under his fingernails), he is always looking for a creative venue to express his passion for art of the machine and human figure. He likes the dynamics of large oil paintings and works from both photographs and life.

His work has appeared in numerous shows and galleries in the Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Baltimore areas. His work has also been on display at the Antique Auto Museum in Hershey, Penn. In addition, Chip is a published cartoonist. His work has appeared in the New York Times, London Times and related specialty magazines.

He has served on the Faculty of Yellow Barn Studio. He resides in Bethesda, where he owns and operates an auto detailing business.

Silver Maples Gallery plans to host several artists each year representing many styles and techniques. Please visit their website for information on current and future artists. Patrons are invited to sign up for email notifications on shows and events. www.silvermaplesgallery.com

The gallery is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Stop in the Gallery and check it out and welcome Norm and Michael to our community.

Extended hours

Book Barn has extended the operating hours and will be open from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Stop by to check out the outstanding collection of fiction books, Civil War history, children’s books, movies on DVD, biographies, and much more. Cookbooks are now on sale and if you buy one you’ll get one free. What a bargain!

Keep in mind that the Book Barn is run completely by dedicated volunteers and all proceeds go to the Rappahannock County Public Library.

Happy Father’s Day

Sunday is Father’s Day, and I want to start out by saying that if your father is still in your life, be very thankful.

Fathers hold a special place in a child’s life. Some fathers are involved with sports teams, outdoor games and having lots of fun, while many dads enjoy helping children learn new skills. It really doesn’t matter how dads spend time with their children, as long as they do spend time together.

My dad and I don’t always see eye-to-eye on things, but he is still a special dad and I love him very much. He will always have a special place in my heart. I’d like to leave you with these words by Anne Geddes: “Any man can be a father. It takes someone special to be a dad.”

I don’t tell my dad often enough how special he is — but from my heart, I want you to know, you are the world and I wish you the best Father’s Day that you’ve ever had. I love you, dad.

Birthdays & anniversary

Happy “70 Years Young” to Marsha Thompson from the staff at the Child Care and Learning Center!

“Truly Beautiful 70 year olds are the picture of health, happiness and virtue. When we look at you, we are awed and comforted by your beauty, energy, and humor. CCLC is so lucky to continue to have your support from the very beginning in 1976 when you were our very first Board President. We love you so much!”

Birthday greetings go out to several employees of the Atlantic Union Bank — Kelly Jo Gilkey Settle, on June 22, and Michael Leake, on June 27.

Wishes go out to a very special lady, Caroline Parrish, who will blow out her candles on June 25.

Helen Smoot, known to many as the “Georgia Peach,” and Phyllis Grogg, celebrate on June 28, and Walter Nicklin grows one year older June 29. Wishes go out to my sister-in-law, Mary Gochenour, whose special day is June 30.

Anniversary wishes go out to Doug and Beverly Exline, who got hitched on June 24.

Flag Day

People across the United States will celebrate Flag Day on Friday, June 14, to honor the United States flag and to commemorate the flag’s adoption.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson officially established June 14 as Flag Day. Etiquette calls for American flags to be illuminated by sunlight or another light source while on display.

When flags are taken down from their poles, care must be taken to keep them from touching the ground.

Fly your flag high and be proud of it and count your blessings for our freedom!