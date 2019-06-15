The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) would like to thank the organizations and volunteers who helped make the inaugural Rush River Conservation Day on Saturday, June 8, a great opportunity for youngsters and adults alike to have the opportunity to fish in the beautiful, clean Rush River. Participating were novice to expert fishers, youngsters to seniors, and all had a great time learning and fishing in the nearly perfect weather.

Thanks especially to Sean Knick of Rush River Fly and Bruce Hutcheson of RCRFA for coordinating this event, and Keir Whitson and Sean who stocked the Rush River.

A big shout-out to our many volunteers and sponsors, including: Claire Catlett of the Piedmont Environmental Council, who provided childrens’ activities, drinks, advertising, and water quality testing; Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries who hosted “no-license-needed” fishing during the weekend, and who provided thirty-two loaner rods, reels, tackle, and educational materials; Trout Unlimited-Rapidan Chapter members for fishing instruction; Friends of the Rappahannock’s Jennifer Gron for childrens’ demos and water testing; RappFLOW’s Forrest Marquisee, Bob Hurley, and Heather Wicke for river maps and water testing; Old Rag Master Naturalists Mike Wenger, Ed Dorsey, and Gail Swift for stream monitoring activities; Roger Flinchum for fly tying demos and fly casting; Kaye and Tom Johnson of Skyline Trout Farm for night crawlers; and South River Fly and Orvis for the donation of fly-tying materials.

Finally, thank you to RCRFA board members Torney van Acker, Bonnie Beers, and RCRFA treasurer Debbie Knick for donating drinks and snacks to keep the participants well-hydrated and energetic.

The RCRFA hopes to make this an annual event. We want everyone to appreciate our beautiful Rappahannock County Park and be aware that “a River runs through it…”

Happy Fishing! Now you’re hooked!

Michael Del Grosso

Chair, RCRFA

Ruth Welch

Board member, RCRFA