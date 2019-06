I would love to give a BIG THANK YOU to all my supporters of both ECOW and the Sperryville Corner Store for all those years (19) of supporting me.

I have left the Corner Store and plan on enjoying a summer of not working all the time. I am staying in the area and know I will be seeing most of you around the county. It has been a great pleasure working with and cooking for all of you. Much love.

Terri Lehman

Etlan