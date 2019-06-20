Courthouse Row for June 20

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June-8-14

Hampton

Rodney A. Vest Sr., to Rodney A. Vest Jr., and Kimberly R. Vest, husband and wife, 4.3170 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 39-20C

Hawthorne

Katherine M. Christie to Mangual-Santiago and William Z. Gooch, wife and husband, 10.618 acres, $480,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 53-17

Jackson

Joyce G. Kramer to Joyce G. Kramer, trustee, 2.1839, tax exempt, general warranty, tax map 31-28A

Ruth R. Zeh to Ruth R. Zeh, 5.40 acres, deed of gift, tax map 32-25A

Rappahannock County

Rowley Clancy to Isaac Christopher Parrish and Caroline Church Parrish, husband and wife, 1 acre, $215,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 31-26

Piedmont

Michelle M. Benecke and Lila Harper Helms to Carl Lonnberg, 5.000 acres, $100,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-22C

Wakefield

Timothy J. Pagano to Timothy J. Pagano and Melissa-Lyn Pagano, 5.045 and 32.637 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 10-4A

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Mike Biniek and Susan Hoffman, Sperryville, ramp to deck, $4,000