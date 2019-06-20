RAWL Dogs: Meet Brennan, your new best friend

Happy, happy, happy, that’s me. My name is Brennan and I’m a youngster, 4 to 5 months old and growing up to be a good-sized boy. I’m a mix of Labrador Retriever and Husky. I have a great time here at RAWL and am learning some of the basic commands. I know sit and am learning how to “give paw.”

I’ve also learned that just when I’m about to jump on a human ‘cause I’m so happy to see that person it’s better to turn the jump into a sit. Come visit and I’ll show you what I mean.

In the past week, one of my canine colleagues was joined with a new owner. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Road, Amissville, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. excluding Wednesday and Sunday, when it is closed. Call 540-937-3283 or visit www.rawldogs.org.