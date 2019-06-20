The Rapp for June 20

Grab your beehives!

The 2019 Beehive Distribution Program will begin accepting applications July 1. The program provides free beehive equipment to residents in Rappahannock and beyond. The 2019 Virginia General Assembly approved $125,000 for the program for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The program provides up to three beehive units directly to residents who are 18 years of age or older. Individuals who receive equipment will be registered as beekeepers with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and are required to maintain the beehives in Virginia.

VDACS will review applications in the order they are submitted to the Beehive Distribution online application and registration system. When funding for the program has been exhausted, VDACS will suspend accepting applications. Applications will not carry forward from the previous fiscal year.

“Since the introduction of exotic pests and diseases of the honey bee, the number of beehives in the state has decreased by half,” said Keith Tignor, State Apiarist. “The Beehive Distribution Program will assist beekeepers, both current and those interested in beekeeping, in establishing new hives.”

To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or submit an application beginning July 1, go to the VDACS website and search for “Beehive Distribution Program.”

Officially announced

While her candidacy is official as far as the paperwork goes, Wakefield Board of Supervisors candidate Debbie Donehey waited to “announce” her candidacy until current Board Chair Roger Welch had time to explain his reasons for stepping down.

That accomplished, Welch and Donehey recently posed for this photograph, the board chair commenting that he is happy to see Donehey running for the seat he’s held for 20 years — 10 as chair of the board.

Donehey faces no challengers.

Mysterious smoke

The Dark Skies Event at the Rappahannock County Park on Saturday “was a good one,” says Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection President Rick Kohler.

“Photographer Joyce Harman gave a presentation on the mission of Dark Skies, showed photographs of the night skies in Moab, Utah where she recently spent time, and explained night photography,” says Kohler. “Astronomer Milt Roney gave a basketball and tennis ball explanation of the phases of the moon with the projector light as the sun; plus some photos of moon geography and lunar landing sites.

“And the moon popped in and out of the clouds at first. One man with little children got some great shots on his cell phone through Joyce’s spotting scope. The moon looked like there was smoke swirling around it. Two telescopes were set to capture stars and the obligatory fresh baked cookies, drinks and watermelon were enjoyed by all.”

Rappahannock Radio

Davette Leonard is a true gem of the Rappahannock community. She is an artist, mother, calligrapher, and teacher. Each role does not preclude the other but instead serves to make her the fascinating and complex woman that she is.

Her paintings explore the beauty and timelessness of nature through incandescent realism. To say that her work is done in classic form is an understatement, she exudes fine art in everything she creates.

She has recently opened her home to the public. You can visit her at Thornton River Studio in Sperryville at 11971 Lee Highway. And better yet, she is the guest this week with host Kiaya Abernathy on Rappahannockradio.com

Minutemen salute

This past week’s Culpeper Minutemen Commemoration shows that patriotism is alive and well with attendance from 4 brother chapters, the DAR and CAR.

On June 15 the Culpeper Minutemen celebrated Flag Day and the July 1775 start of the Culpeper Minutemen. Following the order of the alphabet, there are a dozen members of the original Minutemen remembered every year with a brief description and a bell rung for each.

This year the names of Jesse Bolling, William Bolling, William Bronaugh, Jeremiah Brown, Jonathan Brown, William Brown, Abraham Buford, Simeon Buford, Samuel Burk, William Burton, William Butler, and William Campbell were called.

Wreaths were placed at the event by Peter Davenport, VASSAR President and George Mason Chapter member; Mike Weyler, President of the Col. William Grayson Chapter; Tim Dioquino, President of the Fairfax Resolves Chapter; Dale Corey, President of the Col. James Wood II Chapter; Jojuan White, Vice Regent Culpeper Minutemen DAR; Arron Hamill from the Ashby Gap CAR Chapter; and Charles Jameson,Vice President Culpeper Minutemen Chapter SAR. Tom Hamill, President Culpeper Minutemen Chapter SAR served as MC.