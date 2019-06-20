Washington column for June 20

‘American Festival Concert’ at Avon Hall

While it didn’t rain on Father’s Day, the weather was hot and muggy. Still, I hope that all the dads had a wonderful day.

For many years, a Rappahannock 4th of July tradition featured daylong festivities in the town of Washington, topped off by fireworks at Avon Hall hosted by the Carrigan Family — a public celebration open to everyone. There were fond memories for so many of us that used to attend the day celebration.

Three years ago brought a new “tradition” to Little Washington, with a concert performance by Rappahannock’s own Colonel John Bourgeois, one of the foremost directors in the world. After 17 years of directing the President’s Own U.S. Marine Band, he brings together some of the best musicians there are. The concert is hosted by Avon Hall owners Drew Mitchell and Bill Fischer.

So on Saturday afternoon, July 6, at 4 p.m Avon Hall grounds will open for picnicking, with the concert from 6 to 7:30 p.m.. More than 60 of the most accomplished musicians performing the finest of American music will be there. Sara Sheffield soprano soloist who was sensational last year will once again perform. Students from Rappahannock and Madison High School Bands will participate as well.

Get a bottle of wine at Wine Loves Chocolate (353 Main) and come enjoy a spectacular secret event at Avon Hall in Little Washington. You can’t miss it — just follow the crowd!

I believe that every town should have an Independence Day celebration like this — with the community coming together to celebrate our country with a world class concert on the lawn. Keep in mind that there is only one Col. John Bourgeois that can pull off this spectacular concert at Avon Hall.

Creative History 101

A whimsically-painted Applewood “Book Party” van certainly garnered a lot of attention when it pulled into Little Washington last week.

Founded in 1976, Massachusetts-based Applewood Books, Publisher of America’s Living Past, supplies several of its historic books to the R.H. Ballard Shop & Gallery on Main Street in Washington.

Steering this most creative van was none other than Applewood Books Founder and President Phil Zuckerman, who says the best part of his job at this stage of what has been a busy and rewarding career (the publisher has over 2,500 titles in print) is being able to drive around the country and lecture on the country’s incredible history.

Zuckerman told the Rappahannock News during his brief stop that an actual robot would be reading various Applewood selections to young visitors of the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk the following day.

Lost keys

I have found somebody’s key ring with two keys in front of the newspaper office. One of the keys is marked with the initials IN. Please call 540-675-3338 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or stop by the office to pick them up.

Camping trip

On Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15, Jonathan, Amber, Roman and Olivia Clatterbuck of Washington celebrated Father Day at Natural Bridge camping site. Good food and swimming, relaxing in the sun was enjoyed by everyone. They’re thinking about going back this weekend to visit the zoo, where the kids feed the animals.

Birthday wishes

Belated birthday wishes go out to Erin Platt, who celebrated her special day on June 10; Kerry Sutten, who blew out candles June 11; a Hollow friend, Liz Johnson, June 12; Mark Raiford and Page Glennie on June 16. Teresa Wood had her happy day on June 17 along with Kimberly Myers; Art Candenquist celebrated June 19; Dennis Brack, the Publisher of the Rappahannock will turn a year older on June 20; Ben Mason June 23.

Reminder date

A reminder for anyone who would like to attend the celebration of Life for Robert “Bob” Chappell, it will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 3 p.m. at the Madison High School. Chappell, passed away on May 3.

Chappell was Principal, Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent of Public Schools in Rappahannock County. He enjoyed supporting Rappahannock students, teachers, and coaches in all their various endeavors, including the many athletic contests, music and drama performances, and quiz bowl and forensic competitions. A man of honor indeed.

Tea in the Tavern

For the first time, The Inn at Little Washington will be open regularly on Sunday afternoons to the public for tea, starting on Sunday, June 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tea will be served in their 1740’s colonial ballroom, the same room that George Washington danced in as a youth.

Tea service will be offered at $68 per person plus tax, gratuity and alcoholic beverages. There will be different variety of tea s and goodies offered.

Stay cool and have a wonderful week!