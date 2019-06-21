For all you do . . .

Thanks to all the Rappahannock veterans who came together for our first annual Flag Day Veteran’s Beer Call. We had representatives from all ranks for the four major services, a WWII vet, and even representatives from Allied Forces. This year we had 31 veterans. Next year, let’s get 60!

Thanks to you all for coming out, for your stories, and for your service.

Butch Zindel, US Army

Ed Dorsey, US Navy

John Lesinski, US Marine Corps

Mike Wenger, US Air Force

Rappahannock County